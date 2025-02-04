Willy Adames’ girlfriend Kristin Rovere brings George Ezra’s lyrics to life in Budapest

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames has been dating the EWHL's EVB Eagles Südtirol forward Kristin Rovere. Recently, Rovere went on an expedition to Budapest with her friends.

On Sunday, she posted pictures on her Instagram from her trip. She hit the streets of Budapest and took pictures with her friends. In the caption, she referenced the famous George Ezra's song "Budapest" to express her feelings about the city.

"My house in Budapest," she wrote

Last year, she signed with the EWHL’s Bolzano Eagles to play in Italy and expand her footsteps in Europe.

"I am overjoyed and honored that I have been given the opportunity to play for the Eagles…” Dells Rovere said via Yahoo. "I look forward to getting to know my coaches and teammates and deepening my Italian roots.”

According to Yahoo, Rovere is looking to apply for Italy's citizenship so she can represent them in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Willy Adames' girlfriend Kristin sent a two-word reaction to congratulate Joey Ortiz and Iliana for their wedding

Milwaukee Brewers star Joey Ortiz and his wife Iliana got married in January. In an Instagram post made on Friday, the couple posted six pictures from their wedding and mentioned the exact date of their marriage in the caption:

"1.10.25"

Besides this, several MLB stars and their partners wished the couple. Willy Adames' girlfriend Kristin also congratulated the married couple in the comments section with two words.

"Wooo!! Congratulations," Kristin wrote under the Instagram post.

Kristin Rovere congratulated the bride and groom. Source - Instagram/@kristin.della

Adames and Kristin enjoyed a trip together to Mexico last year, and she shared some pictures of their outing on Instagram on July 23.

"Guess it was about time for my annual bf post," she wrote in the caption.

The couple has maintained a low profile with their relationship.

