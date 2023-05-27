Willy Adames Injury: Health status and expected recovery period for Brewers star after scary accident

Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers was primed for a big campaign as the 2023 season unfolded. Now, his immediate future in the league looks to be in doubt.

The shortstop logged a career season in 2022, hitting 31 home runs and 98 RBIs, marking a career year in both categories. It was his first full season with his new team since arriving in Milwaukee as a result of a mid-season trade the year prior.

At the age of 27, Adames is seen as an ascendent player. Although he has not garnered any accolades to date in his career, he looks set to contend for some in the future.

During a game against the San Francisco Giants on May 26, Brewers hitter Brian Anderson fowled a ball off of Giants pitcher Alex Wood in the 2nd inning. Anderson clipped the 84 mile per hour changeup into the Brewers dugout, where it clapped Willy Adames in the head.

After a brief stoppage of play, Adames left the dugout for the clubhouse.



The game was stopped as trainers and team physicians attended to Adames, who went down immediately after getting struck. Although he was responsive in the moments after the incident, the 27-year old Dominican was taken to a local hospital.

Following the game, Adames' Milwaukee Brewers teammate, Brian Anderson, who struck Adames was said to be very emotional and shaken up. Anderson was said to have ran into the clubhouse to check on his teammate.

According to sources within the Brewers organization, Adames did not sustain any broken bones or fractures. He has, however, been placed on the injured list by the team, with concussion being stated as the reasoning. Although no time line has yet been released, it could be seven to fourteen days, based on average recovery times for ailments such as these.

Willy Adames moment reminds us of the past-paced nature of baseball

Over the course of recent MLB history, several players have been struck by errant balls. JA Happ of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 is a particularly grissly example that comes to mind. While Willy Adames appears to be alright, the incident reminds us that baseball is a fast paced-game, and paying attention is critical on and off the field.

