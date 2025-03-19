Willy Adames lures Brewers fan to Giants supporter with an offer too good to reject

Spring training is when young fans get to see their favorite ballplayers in action. However, sometimes those ballplayers arrive in a jersey they don't like. Due to offseason signings, players change teams resulting in fans being divided on whether to follow the player or stay with the team. On Tuesday, San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames helped one individual make the decision.

Before Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants, he had a successful four-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he grew a fan favorite.

During the Giants' spring training game the other night, a fan caught the attention of Adames. The young fan was unhappy to see Adames sporting a Giants jersey and was shouting at him. Understanding the feelings of the fan, Adames called him up and traded his bat for his promise to support his new franchise, the Giants.

“Well, now you get to be a Giants fan,” Adames said. “How about you become a Giants fan, and I’ll trade you a bat … I need to see you in a Giants jersey.”

The young fan was happy to trade to cheer for the Giants in exchange for Adames' bat. The Giants' social media channel shared the story on X:

Willy Adames on his mentality to sign with a team having pitcher-friendly ball park

Willy Adames hit 32 homers last season. There's a good chance some of them would not have made the distance had he played in Oracle Park, the home of Giants.

This has been one of the reasons why several free agents opt not to sign with the Giants. However, Adames shrugs off this mentality and said:

"At the end of the day, it's just the mentality that you have. If you go with that mentality that I can't hit here, the ball doesn't fly and this or that, I think that will eat you up," Adames said on "Giants Talk" podcast. [H/t NBC Sports Bay Area]

"I don't really care about it. If the ball goes, it goes. I'm not trying to hit homers every time. It just happens. I'm just trying to hit the ball hard and put the barrel (on the ball) every time. I don't really worry about if the ball flies here, I don't care," he added.

Adames added that he's not focused on how many home runs he has to his name at the end of the season. It's more about playing the 'right kind of baseball', which will help win games in Oracle Park.

