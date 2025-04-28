Willy Adames reveals how Buster Posey influenced his $182M Giants move

Willy Adames was the biggest signing in the history of the San Francisco Giants after legendary catcher Buster Posey took the role of front office chair in September. The former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop signed a seven-year, $182 million contract as a free agent in the offseason.
Posey was elevated to the role of president of baseball operations following the firing of Farhan Zaidi. He made several notable signings in the offseason in an attempt to make the Giants a contender in the NL West. Posey's thirst to win motivated Adames to come and play in the Bay Area.
Speaking candidly with Chris Rose, Willy Adames shared that conversations with Posey focused less on contract terms and more on culture, leadership, and building a lasting winner.
"We didn't even talk about money until the last few days," Adames said (19:26 onwards). "It was more about what he wants to do here, what kind of players he's going to bring into the clubhouse, and the type of culture he wants to build."
Posey's championship pedigree — three World Series rings, an MVP award, and the reputation of a future Hall of Famer — made Adames want to play for the Giants.
"When it's Buster Posey talking to you, it's different," Adames said. "You're talking to someone who's been there, done that — someone you trust to build something great."
Willy Adames’ decision came down to trust—trust that Posey could lead the Giants back to the heights they reached during their early 2010s dynasty.
"It's like, you're going to be running the organization? Okay, sign me up," Adames added. "I know you're going to do something great 'cause you know what it takes to win. And for me, that was it. I was like, just forget about the money — I just want to build something great with you."
Buster Posey reveals off-field gestures that makes Willy Adames a good signing
Buster Posey knows what it takes to win at the highest level. So in his first year as front office leader, he wanted to bring players who not only gave the Giants their best shot to get back to the World Series but also made a lasting impact within the clubhouse by off-field gestures.
"I think to win championships, you have to have personalities like Willy; they're able to identify with everybody in the clubhouse, and that's not just players," Posey said during Willy Adames' introductory press conference.
"I heard from multiple people that Willy treats everybody with the utmost respect. He plays with energy, he plays with joy and I know that our fans are going to just be thrilled to watch him compete on a daily basis."
Buster Posey and Willy Adames are after championships, and the Giants are off to a hot start. They are leading the NL West with a 19-10 record.