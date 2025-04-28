Willy Adames reveals how Buster Posey influenced his $182M Giants move

Willy Adames was the biggest signing in the history of the San Francisco Giants after legendary catcher Buster Posey took the role of front office chair in September. The former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop signed a seven-year, $182 million contract as a free agent in the offseason.

Ad

Posey was elevated to the role of president of baseball operations following the firing of Farhan Zaidi. He made several notable signings in the offseason in an attempt to make the Giants a contender in the NL West. Posey's thirst to win motivated Adames to come and play in the Bay Area.

Speaking candidly with Chris Rose, Willy Adames shared that conversations with Posey focused less on contract terms and more on culture, leadership, and building a lasting winner.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We didn't even talk about money until the last few days," Adames said (19:26 onwards). "It was more about what he wants to do here, what kind of players he's going to bring into the clubhouse, and the type of culture he wants to build."

Posey's championship pedigree — three World Series rings, an MVP award, and the reputation of a future Hall of Famer — made Adames want to play for the Giants.

Ad

"When it's Buster Posey talking to you, it's different," Adames said. "You're talking to someone who's been there, done that — someone you trust to build something great."

Willy Adames’ decision came down to trust—trust that Posey could lead the Giants back to the heights they reached during their early 2010s dynasty.

"It's like, you're going to be running the organization? Okay, sign me up," Adames added. "I know you're going to do something great 'cause you know what it takes to win. And for me, that was it. I was like, just forget about the money — I just want to build something great with you."

Ad

Ad

Buster Posey reveals off-field gestures that makes Willy Adames a good signing

Buster Posey knows what it takes to win at the highest level. So in his first year as front office leader, he wanted to bring players who not only gave the Giants their best shot to get back to the World Series but also made a lasting impact within the clubhouse by off-field gestures.

Ad

"I think to win championships, you have to have personalities like Willy; they're able to identify with everybody in the clubhouse, and that's not just players," Posey said during Willy Adames' introductory press conference.

"I heard from multiple people that Willy treats everybody with the utmost respect. He plays with energy, he plays with joy and I know that our fans are going to just be thrilled to watch him compete on a daily basis."

Buster Posey and Willy Adames are after championships, and the Giants are off to a hot start. They are leading the NL West with a 19-10 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More