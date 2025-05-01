Willy Adames reveals what makes MLB game fun hinting at friendly rivalry with Julio Rodriguez

In baseball, there's no better way to have fun than challenging your friendly rival. Willy Adames' favorite memory this year so far was when the Seattle Mariners came in town to play the San Francisco Giants.

Ad

The series saw a friendly rivalry brewing between the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez and Adames as both of them robbed each other of hits. In one such play, Rodriguez threw from center to rob Adames off a double. As soon as Adames was leaving the field, both threw friendly jabs as well, making it all fun.

During an interview with Chris Rose posted on Thursday, Adames revealed the lighthearted exchange with Mariners star — a friend off the field, but a competitor between the lines.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When he got me out running to second, he was like, ‘You know, we’re friends and everything, but you can’t be running on me like that,'" Adames said. "And it was funny because I kind of knew I was going to be out as soon as I touched first.

"I was running and looking at Mark, and Mark was going, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ So I touched first and I saw [him] almost catching the ball. I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to get me out by a mile,’ but I just went — you know, just to challenge him."

Ad

This is what Adames enjoys in the game as he adds:

"And I think that’s the fun of this thing — when you like having fun but are competing at the highest level. I think that’s when the game is more fun.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Julio Rodriguez spoke about sharing healthy rivalry with Willy Adames

Earlier in April, the Mariners came to the Bay Area to play a three-game series.

In the first game, which the Giants won 10-9 in 11 innings, Willy Adames made an excellent play at shortstop that robbed a hit of Julio Rodriguez. In the following game, J-Rod would make a throw at second to catch Adames short for a double. Finally, in the series finale, Adames again made a highlight play in the infield against J-Rod to one-up.

Ad

After the finale, J-Rod spoke highly of Adames, highlighting their friendship.

"I just said that we're cutting off the friendship," Rodríguez said after the Giants swept the Mariners with a 5-4 walk-off win. "Nah, I'm just kidding. But he's a really good player.

"Obviously, I respect him a lot, respect what he does. We have a really good friendship, too. It's really fun to go out there and compete with somebody you know well. And, yeah, I'll be wishing [him] the best every time, and I’m obviously not going to be happy if he makes a play, but I understand that he has to make it."

It could be a while until the unique camaraderie between Adames and J-Rod is seen again, as the Mariners and Giants have no more scheduled meetings this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More