Wilmer Flores Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period of Giants infielder placed on IL

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores was put on the 10-day IL by the team after they reported that their star player was suffering from a foot contusion. The decision was announced ahead of the team's fixture against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, June 17.

Flores has gradually turned himself into a veteran figure in the Giants lineup. Over the last few years, he has been a positional defensive player on all three bases for the team. He has slashed an above-average .249/.322/.437 in 398 games since joining the franchise in 2020.

Flores will be put on the Injury List and is likely to miss out on at least a week's action. He has put up some good numbers this month, batting with an average of .385 over 26 at-bats. Triston Beck has been called up from Triple-A Sacramento to take Flores' place on the roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 31-year-old's injury seems to be triggered by an incident that occurred in the series opener against the Dodgers. In the comeback win for San Francisco, Flores fouled a ball off his foot. Even though the infielder got a two-run homer in the same at-bat, he had to be taken off the game.

The Venezuelan exudes immense plate discipline as he has been struck out only 15.1% of his at-bats for the team. During this time, he has also earned himself a walk at a rate of 9.1%. Overall this season, Flores is batting .258 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs in 53 games (34 starts).

Possible callups to replace Wilmer Flores in the infield

Apart from Triston Beck, the Giants have several options to replace Flores, even if it means chopping and changing their defensive positions a bit. Thairo Estrada, J.D. Davis, and Lamonte Wade Jr. are doing solid in the infield whereas veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford is holding his end, along with some help from backup Casey Schmitt.

Poll : 0 votes