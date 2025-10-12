Wilmer Flores' wife Ivonelis poses in a red and yellow striped bikini on turquoise waters of Cala Coticcio Beach

Wilmer Flores showed a strong bounce back from his injury-marred 2024 season. While his numbers in the current season didn't reach the highs of 2023, he improved significantly over 2024, particularly in home runs and overall hitting metrics.

Nevertheless, the Giants missed the postseason, coming up short in the National League West with 81 wins. With the season ending early for the Giants, Flores is enjoying his time with his family.

On Saturday, Flores' wife, Ivonelis, shared a picture of herself in a red and yellow striped bikini. She stood on the waters of Cala Coticcio Beach, located on Caprera Island in the La Maddalena Archipelago in Sardinia, Italy.

Wilmer Flores' wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/icgn20]

Wilmer Flores' wife Ivonelis is enjoying her Italian getaway

On Sunday, Wilmer Flores' wife, Ivonelis, shared multiple Instagram stories from Italy. The first one was a short clip of her strolling at the Promenade du Port, a shopping area known for its luxury brands.

The clip began by showing a Bvlgari store. Bvlgari is an Italian luxury brand known for its jewelry, watches, fragrances, and accessories. Founded in Rome in 1884, it is part of the LVMH Group.

The video then moved to the Dior boutique. Dior is a French luxury fashion house specializing in haute couture, ready-to-wear, leather goods, fashion accessories, footwear, jewelry, timepieces, fragrance, make-up, and skincare.

Finally, the clip moved to the Prada boutique. Prada is an Italian luxury fashion brand known for its elegant and minimalist designs.

Ivonelis' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/icgn20]

The second Instagram story featured an image of a mannequin and a stylized bicycle display, possibly taken from inside one of those boutiques.. The mannequin, dressed in a white dress and wearing sunglasses, stood next to the bicycle.

Ivonelis' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/icgn20]

The final Instagram story featured Ivonelis sitting on a bench, looking out at the Cala di Volpe bay in Sardinia. The bay is famous for the Hotel Cala di Volpe, a luxury hotel that featured in the James Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me."

Ivonelis' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/icgn20]

Like Flores, his wife is also from Venezuela. The couple now resides between Miami and San Francisco, Flores' team city. They are proud parents of Wilmer Jose, born in February 2023. While the exact date of their marriage is unknown, they have been in a relationship since at least 2021.

