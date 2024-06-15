"Win number 8 for Trevor Bauer" - Agent Rachel Luba celebrates her client's continued success for Mexico's Diablos Rojos

After a successful season in Japan's NPB last year, Trevor Bauer expected to be welcomed back to MLB with open arms. However, despite being cleared in the 2021 sexual assault scandal that led to his 194-game suspension, the former Cy Young ace remains persona non grata for MLB executives.

As such, Bauer decided to ink a one-year deal with LMB's Diablos Rojos del Mexico as he continues to lobby big-league teams for a second chance. On June 14, Bauer made his eighth start of the season as his team welcomed Olmecas de Tabasco. Over 7.2 innings, Bauer stood strong, striking out seven and allowing just one earned run to earn his eighth win of the season.

In response, Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, took to X to celebrate her client's milestone.

"Win number 8 for @BauerOutage and his ERA lowers to a 1.48!" - Rachel Luba

A graduate of Pepperdine University Law School, Luba has worked as Bauer's agent since late 2019. She was responsible for negotiating the ace's one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2020 season. She and Bauer are close friends, and she often comes to the pitcher's defense in controversial situations.

Last month, Luba faced criticism after she shared a post claiming that Trevor Bauer was the first-ever player to have his personal logo represented on the team's jerseys. After Bauer's signature "Bauer Outage" logo was placed on the Diablos jerseys, fans retorted by slamming the move as nothing more than an advertising stunt.

"Trevor Bauer recorded NINE straight strikeouts and had 14 total on the day in his second start with the Diablos" - Kent Murphy

In June 2021, Bauer held an 8-5 record alongside a 2.59 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers when a woman claimed that the star pitcher assaulted her during a sexual encounter that began as consenusal. Although Bauer never faced legal action, his 194-game suspension and subsequent bad press has made MLB teams wary of reaching out with an offer.

Trevor Bauer will play the remainder of 2024 in Mexico

In recent days, the Diablos have confirmed that the contract to Bauer will remain in effect for the rest of the season, meaning that a re-entry to MLB will have to wait until at least 2025. In response to the decision, Luba claimed:

"Yeah, Trevor deciding to stay I think just had a lot to do with the fun he's having playing down here."

Now 8-0 with a 1.48 ERA, Trevor Bauer is one of the best pitchers in Mexico. However, questions regarding his return to MLB are a lot harder to answer.

