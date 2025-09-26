  • home icon
  "Win the whole f**** thing!" — Cal Raleigh fires up Mariners after 60th homer and AL West title; Bryce Miller, NHL goalie Joey Daccord react

“Win the whole f**** thing!” — Cal Raleigh fires up Mariners after 60th homer and AL West title; Bryce Miller, NHL goalie Joey Daccord react

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 26, 2025 04:36 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Cal Raleigh fires up Mariners after 60th homer and AL West title; Bryce Miller, NHL goalie Joey Daccord react - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh has announced his goals for the 2025 postseason after the Seattle Mariners won the AL West on Wednesday. A day after Raleigh reached the 60th home run mark, the Mariners defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-2 and celebrated their division win.

On Wednesday, Raleigh posted several photos from their celebration. His caption stole the spotlight as it said:

"Not done yet. Might as well go win the whole f***ing thing!"
Then again, on Thursday, during the post-game interview, Raleigh reiterated the same thoughts, saying the group intends to win the World Series in 2025:

"I think most people heard what I said last night. Might as well win the whole f*cking thing."

Raleigh has received support from fellow Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller to achieve an accomplishment of his own by reaching 63 home runs. With three games remaining, if the Mariners catcher can do so, he'll surpass Aaron Judge to hit the most home runs in a single season in AL history. Judge hit 62 bombs in 2022.

"If you’re gonna hit 60 you might as well just hit 63 🙄" Miller commented.

Meanwhile, Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord wishes Raleigh & Co. well ahead of the postseason games.

"Congrats brother 🔥"
Cal Raleigh's historic performance to clinch Mariners' first AL West title since 2001

Cal Raleigh powered the Mariners to a 9-2 win against the Rockies to win the AL West title for the first time since 2001. The Mariners catcher hit two home runs on the night to reach the 60-HR mark, becoming only the seventh slugger in MLB history to hit that many in a single season. He's also the first catcher and the only switch-hitter in the list.

Raleigh called the achievement "crazy" as he got overwhelmed after the game.

"It’s crazy. Sixty is -- I don’t know what to say," said Raleigh. "I didn’t know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. Just tonight, what a way to do it."

Teammate Julio Rodriguez said they are thankful for Raleigh's historic season.

"It was like a movie," Rodríguez said. "I’m just so grateful that he’s on our team, that he’s able to do what he does. He’s so special, and I can’t say enough."

As far as Raleigh is concerned, the job's not done. The Mariners hold are among the teams that have never appeared in the World Series. Raleigh wishes to take his team there.

Edited by Krutik Jain
