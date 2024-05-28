"Wish he was able to be playing right now" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine says she misses husband on field after pitcher's season-ending surgery

Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine was disappointed by the Cleveland Guardians pitcher's injury but said it was a silver lining of sorts as it allowed her to spend more time with him away from baseball.

Bieber's season ended after he damaged his ulnar collateral ligament. He was forced out of the Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation and underwent Tommy John surgery. On the bright side, the Guardians ace was able to enjoy some time off with his family.

With Bieber unable to pitch for the rest of the season, Kara shared an image of the couple enjoying themselves on a yacht at Laguna Niguel in California.

"Ultimately wish he was able to be playing right now but it's important for us to see the silver linings," Kara wrote in response to a question about whether she missed baseball or enjoyed the extra time she got with her husband.

Kara Maxine also shared a sneak peek of her weekend trip with Shane Bieber. She posted images of a hotel and a beautiful view of the beach from the window, as well as pictures of her and Bieber on a yacht.

As for Bieber, he's eager to get back to pitching with the Guardians after the 2024 MLB season. He is set to become a free agent in the offseason and it's unclear if Cleveland will bring him back.

“If something works out, I’d be delighted,” he said. “But as of yesterday, I was focused on getting six weeks following surgery so I could get that brace off. I didn’t expect to be in this situation at the end of May, but it’s my reality and I’m going to make the most of it."

For now, Bieber will need to focus on his health and getting back to full fitness.

