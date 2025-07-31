"Wish I had this advice" - Ex-MLB star Cameron Maybin applauds Alex Rodriguez’s intense mental workout routine

Former MLB player Cameron Maybin commended Alex Rodriguez on his latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the Yankees legend shared a structured plan for younger batters to mentally prepare for their next at-bat.Maybin, who retired in January 2022 after a season-long stint with the New York Mets, left a comment on A-Rod's video:&quot;I need all the young hitters to save this and play it over and over until you don't take it for granted. Man, I wish I would have had this advice.&quot;Cameron Maybin's comment on Alex Rodriguez’s video View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, A-Rod explained how he used to mentally and physically prepare before going up to bat. Rodriguez offered a detailed breakdown of his routine, which included acknowledging the umpire and the catcher.&quot;I rehearsed the night before... I woke up. I did all my routine before the game. On deck, I'm timing; .... I'm ready to go. I feel like I’m more prepared than anyone on that field to be able to perform—at least, I thought that; that's the only thing that mattered.&quot;&quot;Obviously, maybe I wasn't, but in my head, I'm as prepared as I can be; I've done everything I could to make myself successful at this at-bat and in this game.&quot;Alex Rodriguez speaks on defying age limitationsEarlier this month, during a guest appearance on a talk show, Alex Rodriguez shared how people in their 40s and 50s often wish they had done better in their lives. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;It's never too late; age is never your limitation, really. Your mindset is,&quot; Rodriguez said.A-Rod made a point about legendary investor Warren Buffett, highlighting how the billionaire made 99% of his money after his 50th birthday. Notably, Buffett also had a close relationship with Rodriguez after he signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2001.Rodriguez further encouraged older citizens to use their age as a competitive advantage.&quot;Don't give up on the craft. You’ve got to keep adjusting. Check the ego at the door. Surround yourself with people, get the knowledge, and move forward.&quot;