  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Wish I had this advice" - Ex-MLB star Cameron Maybin applauds Alex Rodriguez’s intense mental workout routine

"Wish I had this advice" - Ex-MLB star Cameron Maybin applauds Alex Rodriguez’s intense mental workout routine

By Harshita Jain
Modified Jul 31, 2025 10:46 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Former MLB player Cameron Maybin commended Alex Rodriguez on his latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the Yankees legend shared a structured plan for younger batters to mentally prepare for their next at-bat.

Ad

Maybin, who retired in January 2022 after a season-long stint with the New York Mets, left a comment on A-Rod's video:

"I need all the young hitters to save this and play it over and over until you don't take it for granted. Man, I wish I would have had this advice."
Cameron Maybin&#039;s comment on Alex Rodriguez&rsquo;s video
Cameron Maybin's comment on Alex Rodriguez’s video
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, A-Rod explained how he used to mentally and physically prepare before going up to bat. Rodriguez offered a detailed breakdown of his routine, which included acknowledging the umpire and the catcher.

"I rehearsed the night before... I woke up. I did all my routine before the game. On deck, I'm timing; .... I'm ready to go. I feel like I’m more prepared than anyone on that field to be able to perform—at least, I thought that; that's the only thing that mattered."
Ad
"Obviously, maybe I wasn't, but in my head, I'm as prepared as I can be; I've done everything I could to make myself successful at this at-bat and in this game."

Alex Rodriguez speaks on defying age limitations

Earlier this month, during a guest appearance on a talk show, Alex Rodriguez shared how people in their 40s and 50s often wish they had done better in their lives.

Ad
Ad
"It's never too late; age is never your limitation, really. Your mindset is," Rodriguez said.

A-Rod made a point about legendary investor Warren Buffett, highlighting how the billionaire made 99% of his money after his 50th birthday. Notably, Buffett also had a close relationship with Rodriguez after he signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2001.

Rodriguez further encouraged older citizens to use their age as a competitive advantage.

"Don't give up on the craft. You’ve got to keep adjusting. Check the ego at the door. Surround yourself with people, get the knowledge, and move forward."
About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications