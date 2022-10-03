"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience" - Alex Rodriguez after host Chris Wallace asked whether he was bothered with Jennifer Lopez getting back with Ben Affleck just days after their breakup

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and pop star Jennifer Lopez were regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. The couple dated for a few years before splitting in 2021.

A-Rod recently appeared in an interview on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” and spoke about his relationship with J.Lo, who recently married Ben Affleck.

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children – who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful – I wish them the very best.”

J.Lo has twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez, who was an MLB All-Star, also disclosed that he’s going to be a wonderful husband in the future because of the lessons learnt from his mistakes.

“I think I’m going to make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes.”

A-Rod was suspended from the entire MLB season in 2014 over PED usage. He was suspended for 162 games, the longest in baseball history.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez came together to run successful businesses

Together, J.Lo and A-Rod engaged in real estate and the wellness industry. The two made an investment in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine company. It offers a variety of personal care products with a focus on healthy skin and hair.

The two also worked with Fit Plan, a smartphone application for personal fitness that provides workouts, videos and dietary advice.

In 2021, Lopez launched her own skincare and cosmetics line under the name JLo Beauty.

"Visiting JLO Beauty with my JLo beauty ✨🤍" – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez and J.Lo were a power couple and first met in 2005. The two started dating in 2017 and were often seen in public together. A-Rod posted many social media posts featuring Lopez. He proposed to J.Lo in the Bahamas and their wedding got postponed due to the pandemic. They split in 2019.

Jennifer recently married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

"Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially married!!❤️💍 The two tied the knot in Las Vegas💒" – theweddingbliss

The two met on the set of “Gigli”, which was released in 2003. In November 2002, they got engaged but ended their engagement in 2004.

In 2021, Lopez and Affleck reunited and finally tied the knot in July this year.

