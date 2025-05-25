Wives of Jose Ramirez, Oneil Cruz touched by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s grand romantic gesture to spouse Nathalie

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a heartfelt gesture for his wife, Nathalie's, birthday. Guerrero Jr. gifted a luxurious Mercedes-AMG SUV paired with 600 roses. The SUV had a bold red interior and came packed in a gift thread. At the back of the car, there were 600 roses, as Guerrero Jr. showed love for his better half.

On Saturday, Nathalie shared the heartfelt moment in a social media post with the caption:

"Gracias mi amor por tan linda sorpresa @vladdyjr27 AMG + 600 roses 💗🌹"

The English translation of the same is as follows:

"Thank you my love for such a beautiful surprise @vladdyjr27 AMG + 600 roses 💗🌹"

The heartfelt gesture by the Blue Jays star was hyped by caught the attention of other prominent MLB wives and partners.

In the comments, Rosedith Almonte, wife of Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez, dropped a string of heart-eyes emojis, while Arias Lovely, longtime partner of Oneil Cruz, chimed in with equal admiration.

Here are their reactions:

Reactions from Oneil Cruz and Jose Ramirez's wives

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals daughter's role during negotiation with Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie are parents to two daughters: Vlaimel and Vlaishel. Both of them are born and raised in Montreal, Canada.

Before Vlad Jr. put pen to paper on historic 14-year, $500 million deal, it was Guerrero Jr.'s daughter who made him realize why he needs to stay put in Toronto instead of becoming a free agent and rolling the dice on his future.

“That’s one of the hardest ones right there — when your daughter comes to you and asks you, ‘Daddy, are we going to stay in Toronto?’” Guerrero Jr. said after he signed the contract.

“Knowing that your family really wants to stay in Toronto, that was [the main one]. But all along they really wanted to stay in Toronto and thank God it happened.”

Toronto is where Guerrero Jr.'s family has built a life and now it feels like home.

Meanwhile, Guerrero Jr.'s contract has a $325 million signing bonus spread over the life of the deal. This allows Guerrero Jr. to maximize tax benefits, especially since he resides in Florida, a state with no income tax.

