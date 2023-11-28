Woo-Suk Go Posting: LG Twins pitcher joins brother-in-law Jung-Hoo Lee in free agency with MLB teams lurking around

The Korean Baseball Organisation announced that LG Twins reliever Woo-Suk Go will be available to be posted in the MLB and will join his brother-in-law Jung-Hoo Lee of the Kiwoom Heroes in the free agent market, as the two Korean players available to be signed by clubs in the USA.

Woo-Suk Go has been a top closer for in the KBO recording the most saves in the last five seasons in that role with 139. During that time he has 334 batters and walked just 115 in 275.1 innings pitched. His 2.39 ERA is also the lowest among relievers during that period.

Go helped the Twins win their first-ever Korean Series in 29 years when he got the final three outs as they clinched the title in game 5 of the series. As per statistics, he is one of the hardest closers to face as he clocks a fastball above 95 mph.

He was available to be posted after clocking seven full seasons of 145 days. Go needed a few extra days this year as he had only achieved 100 days on the Active Roster during his rookie season in 2017.

LG Twins to receive 'release fee' for Woo-Suk Go

Woo-Suk Go will join Jung-Hoo Lee as the other Korean moving across the Atlantic. The Twins have maintained that they will be unwilling to let go of their star closer if the 'release fee' sum isn't enough. All KBO clubs get a sum of money which is calculated as at least 20% of the contract whenever a player leaves for the MLB.

In the event that the deal's guaranteed value, exclusive of incentives or signing bonuses, is $25 million or less, 20 percent of the contract will be released. In the event that the contract's value falls between $25,000,000 and $50,000,000, the charge will be 20 percent of the first $25,000,000 and 17.5% of the remaining $25,000,000.

