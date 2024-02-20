"Workout videos he was sending me were taking up all the space on my phone" - Giants' Farhan Zaidi explains Pablo Sandoval's signing

The San Francisco Giants announced the imminent return of legendary slugger Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contract on Saturday. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi shared a hilarious explanation for the move. The Venezuelan infielder saw his last MLB at-bat three years ago and is now attempting to revive his major league career with a return to San Francisco.

Having made the move official on Monday, Zaidi joked with reporters that his phone was blowing up with Sandoval's workout videos, which led him to sign the veteran.

The San Francisco Giants signed Sandoval as an amateur back in 2004 and he went on to make his major league debut for them in 2008 after four years in the minors. Over the next seven years he played in the major leagues for the Giants, they won three World Series titles. The infielder and backup catcher also won the Babe Ruth Award and the World Series MVP in 2012.

Sandoval then joined the Boston Red Sox for a few years before returning to San Francisco. His next team was the Atlanta Braves, with whom he spent two seasons before moving to the Mexican League for the following two years. After missing out on playing last season, he is now making a push for a spot in the roster. When asked about the reason behind the veteran's non-roster invitation, Zaidi joked:

“We had to sign Pablo because the workout videos he was sending me were taking up all the space on my phone."

Pablo Sandoval attends first full-roster training with SF Giants

Just two days after the San Francisco Giants announced the return of veteran Pablo Sandoval, the slugger was seen during the team's training on Monday. It was the first full-roster training of Spring Training for the Giants, and the former World Series MVP put on an encouraging show.

Despite being in the twilight of his MLB career, the 37-year-old looked sharp on the field and seemingly dismissed any concerns of being overweight. He even shared a warm moment with some fans when he walked out to right field after his session in the batting cages. It remains to be seen if he manages to book himself a spot on the Giants' roster by the end of Spring Training.

