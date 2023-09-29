On Saturday, boxing fans will be treated to a spectacular showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. The modern boxing icon, Alvarez, will defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles against Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It will be one of the biggest fights of the year, as Charlo presents Alvarez with a legitimate threat to his titles. While Alvarez will be focused on his title bout against Charlo, part of him may be looking out to see how the Houston Astros are doing in the American League Wild Card race.

Why would he care about the Houston Astros, you may ask? In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Bat Boys, Alvarez said that his favorite player in the MLB is the polarizing Astros star Jose Altuve.

When asked why Alvarez's favorite baseball player is Altuve, the Mexican said that he likes him because "he is Latino" and that the boxing legend likes the way that Altuve plays.

"We watch a lot of baseball. We really like Altuve, we watch him a lot. He's Latino and I like how he plays," Canelo said.

Although Jose Altuve is one of the most polarizing stars in the game right now, it's unsurprising that Canelo Alvarez is a fan, given the enormous laundry list of accomplishments he has achieved. Considering that Altuve is only 5-foot-6, perhaps the 5-foot-9 appreciates everything he has accomplished for his size.

"Canelo is an Altuve fan? Who would’ve guessed. Cut from the same cloth," a fan wrote on X.

Canelo Alvarez's opponent's favorite baseball player is also a member of Houston Astros

The undisputed super middleweight champion is not the only superstar boxer who is a fan of the Houston Astros. Canelo's opponent this Saturday, Jermell Charlo, also shared in the same video that his favorite player was also a member of the Houston Astros.

American boxer Charlo said that his favorite baseball player right now is Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. It is an interesting choice, not because Alvarez is not worthy, but because he is nearly the opposite type of player as Altuve. At 6-foot-5, 225lbs, Yordan is nearly a whole foot taller and is one of the most powerful hitters in the MLB.

"Canelo is a Altuve fan, Charlo is a YORDAN fan. Everyone loves the Astros" - a fan posted on X.

