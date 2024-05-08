World Series champ Dexter Fowler makes a different kind of catch, earns degree in Organizational Communication from Penn State University

Former professional baseball player Dexter Fowler recently noted a personal achievement. After more than a year after announcing his retirement following a 14-year run in MLB with several clubs, Fowler recently graduated from college.

The 38-year-old earned a bachelor's degree in Organizational and Professional Communication from Penn State’s World Campus. On Saturday, Dexter Fowler attended the graduation ceremony at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center as a student marshal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking about his graduation, Fowler said (via Penn State's website):

“My parents always wanted me to go to school, so I promised them I would return. My dad negotiated into my contract that I would get four years of school paid for. I’m a man of my word, so I returned to get my degree.”

While signing his first contract, Fowler pledged to complete his education. To play in the MLB, the All-Star turned down offers from Harvard and the University of Miami.

Dexter Fowler’s leadoff homer contributed in Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series victory

Dexter Fowler played for five teams over the course of his 14-year career: the Rockies, Astros, Cubs, Cardinals, and Angels. He was drafted by the Rockies and made his big league debut with them in 2008.

In January 2023, Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from baseball. Looking back on his career, Fowler remembered fondly his World Series victory with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 (via CBS News):

“Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. I'm mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win."

Fowler played a big role in that 2016 win. He became the first person to hit a homer as the leadoff batter in Game 7 of the World Series while playing for the Chicago Cubs. That sent the Cubs on their way to beat the Cleveland Indians as they won the championship, ending their 108-year drought.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback