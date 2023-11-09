World Series champion Corey Seager takes the stage as presenter at the 2023 Country Music Awards  

Corey Seager seems to be no stranger to awards. The Texas Rangers batter was present at the Country Music Awards as he presented one of the major awards of the night.

Seager has been very vocal about his love for country music. He has used some of the more popular country music productions as his walk-off song in the past.

The World Series champion took the stage with Brian Kelley and Parker McCollum as he was greeted with thunderous applause to announce the Single of the Year award. His fellow presenters also congratulated him for the title-winning success and his MVP-clinching performance.

“Congrats on winning the championship, and winning your second World Series MVP,” Kelley and McCollum said.

Seager didn't go without showing off his humor as he successfully set up a joke for the other two to follow up with. The 29-year-old quipped about the importance of getting the right 'hit' at crucial moments.

"Thanks, guys. That last game was tough. There's always a lot of pressure for that big hit."

Both country singers followed it up with an acknowledgment:

"Tell us about it!"

Seager was also allowed to open the envelope and read the name of the winner. The three stars on the stage handed the award to Luke Combs for their cover of the song Fast Cars.

Corey Seager looking to have a similar 2024 season

Corey Seager's postseason run in 2023 was as good as any. He hit six home runs and 12 RBIs in the 17 postseason games including 6 RBIs in the World Series that earned him his second World Series MVP making him only the fourth player to win the award multiple times. He joined Reggie Jackson as the only other positional player.

With so many individual and team accolades pouring, Seager will hope that his and Texas Rangers' season goes equally well next year.