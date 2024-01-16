As per the latest reports from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker will return to the organization as special assistant to baseball operations and part-owner. The legendary MLB manager has a long history with the San Francisco side, and will finally return after an absence of over two decades. Giants fans were thrilled to hear the news of his homecoming and took to social media to share their excitement.

Dusty Baker started his career in the MLB as a player back in 1968, making his debut for the Atlanta Braves as an outfielder. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the World Series, and then the Giants and the Oakland Athletics. He also made the All-Stars twice, won two Golden Gloves and won the NLCS MVP in 1977.

However, he is best remembered for his time as a manager, starting with the Giants from 1993 to 2002, becoming a club legend. He then went on to manage the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, leading them to a World Series title in 2022.

Having announced his retirement as a manager after the 2023 season, the latest reports confirm that Baker is now returning to the Giants organization. Having spent most of his life in the MLB, he brings a wealth of experience to the front office, and Giants fans on social media were overjoyed to have him back:

"World Series Champions 2024," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This is awesome," added another.

Does Dusty Baker's addition make the Giants World Series contenders?

While fans were celebrating the latest news of Dusty Baker's return to the San Francisco Giants, the players will undoubtedly be happy to have him as well. While his official position is that of special assistant to baseball operations, he will likely affect the team as well. An experienced MLB professional such as him brings plenty of confidence and motivation into the clubhouse with his presence alone and could turn them into World Series contenders.

While his appointment has been confirmed, the details of his contract and exact duties within the organization are not clear yet.

