After leading the Texas Rangers to victory and winning his second World Series MVP award, Corey Seager solidified his place among baseball's all-time greats. The Rangers defeated the Arizona squad 5-0 in Game 5 to win the World Series title, the first in the club's 63-year existence. The 29-year-old American shortstop ended a six-inning hitless slump and drove in the game's first run.

The World Series MVP's wife, Madisyn Seager, shared a sweet message of delight on social media along with a photo of the couple.

WORLD SERIES CHAMP x2. WORLD SERIES MVP x2. MY HEART COULD BURST 🫶 - madyseager

MY FREAKING WORLD SERIES MVP 😭😭😭 - madyseager

Madisyn and Corey Seager have been together since 2015. Shortly thereafter, in 2019, Corey asked Madisyn to marry him and in December of 2020, in the thick of the pandemic, they were married.

Merry Christmas from our little fam ❤️ - madyseager

Seager batted .286 in the five games played versus Arizona in the World Series, including three home runs and flawless shortstop defense.

Corey Seager's baseball accolades

2015 saw Seager make his major league debut after being chosen by the LA Dodgers in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. He was an MLB All-Star in his first two full seasons in the major leagues and was named the 2016 National League (NL) Rookie of the Year. After helping the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, he was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NL Championship Series as well as the MVP of the World Series.

Seager and the LA Dodgers reached an agreement on a $13.75 million, one-year contract. In 2021, Seager committed to a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers franchise has never signed a larger contract than this one. With 33 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs in 2023, Seager batted .327/.390/.623, earning a spot on the All-Star team for the second consecutive year.