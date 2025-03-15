"Worst game I’ve ever played": Fans share first reactions to MLB The Show 25 after early access release 

MLB and San Diego Studio (SDS) are heading towards MLB The Show 25's release, which is set to be the 20th installment in the history of the game. The game, scheduled to release to the general public on March 18, had its early access release for special customers who pre-ordered it on Friday. There are some question marks regarding the game.

As reported ahead of release, game developers SDS adjusted several features in the game from its previous edition, giving it a more dynamic and realistic feel. These features include game movements and introduction of new modes like the Diamond Quest mode that gives players more options.

After its early release, fans gave their initial reactions to the game, and unfortunately for MLB and SDS, it has brought out mixed feelings. In terms of negative reviews, fans have heavily downplayed the improvements, saying that the game has more bugs and it has made their gameplay harder from the previous edition.

Here are some of the negative reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"MLB The Show 25 is the worst game I've ever played wtf," one fan said.

"Sh** a** game man my pitchers cant throw strikes and every fly ball dies to the warning track," another fan wrote.

"I can’t play that game. I’m too much of a realist. As for worst game,. I’m sure most of the Maddens the last decade take that title," one fan added.

"Told u same game every year," another fan commented.

Despite the negative reactions surrounding the glitches, some fans also positively reacted to the game:

"This sh** is fire idk what you’re on about," one fan said.

"Man. I’ve been having SO much fun playing MLB The Show 25 so far man," another fan wrote.

Carlos Beltran introduced as latest legend in MLB The Show 25

Carlos Beltran was rewarded for his illustrious MLB career by The Show as one of the legends introduced in the game. As part of the 'Live Series' collection, the nine-time All-Star's card will also feature as the final reward of the Diamond Dynasty, the mode where players build their teams by opening pack rewards.

Carlos Beltran has played for a number of teams throughout his career, but his rating-99 card featured him as a New York Mets player. From 2005 to 2011, Beltran played for the Mets, which is the longest he ever spent with a team. His card is also one of the most expensive on the game with the higher end of the range equivalent to more than 3,000,000 in game currency.

