“Worst team ever” - Yankees fans upset over loss against Diablos Rojos as doubts linger with Opening Day looming

The Yankees are coming off a defeat, but this time it's not against an MLB team. The club lost their opening exhibition game against Diablos Rojos in Mexico City. The Bronx Bombers could not score more than three runs, giving up four in return.

Yankees fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with most fans upset. The club shared the final score of X and comments started to pour in. With Opening Day just around the corner, fans were doubting the team's performance ahead of the new season.

One of the main reasons for their defeat was Trevor Bauer. The pitcher tossed three scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Worst team ever," wrote one fan.

"This team can't even win against this low tier team. What a disgrace. And I am not joking. Another K on 0-2 by Volpe, bases loaded. Long season awaits," anther fan wrote.

Yankees add Luis Gil to the rotation as fifth starter

With Gerrit Cole on the IL, the Bronx Bombers needed a decent replacement until his return. Carlos Rodon has not been consistent, especially after his last spring training game. Nestor Cortes is expected to play a crucial role alongside Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt.

However, Cole's position needed to be filled, and the Bronx Bombers have added Luis Gil. The 25-year-old pitcher is coming off Tommy John surgery and will enter his first full season with the club.

Gil's incredible spring training performances were one of the reasons for the Yanks to get him on the rotation. The hard-throwing righty recorded a 2.31 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 11-plus innings.

The Yanks restricted his performance at spring training due to his surgery. Aaron Boone and his squad were not ready to risk injuries for another pitcher. With Gil on the starting rotation, the club will hope to have sorted their pitching issues until their ace returns.

Cole is expected to return somewhere during May or June. It's left up to the rest of the pitchers to maintain consistency.

