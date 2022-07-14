"Would these guys throw hands already" "2 nights in a row where he was pulled before he could face Javy" - MLB fans react to Javier Baez beefing with Amir Garrett after the latter is pulled out

The Javier Baez-Amir Garrett series continues. The two men renewed their infamous beef in today's game at the Kauffman Stadium between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers.

However, it would be a different story this time, as Garrett was pulled before having the chance to take a crack at Baez.

In the top of the seventh inning, Royals manager Mike Matheny pulled the reliever before Baez's at-bat, much to the chagrin of the fans.

The Royals were leading the Tigers 5-1 at that point, with only one man at base. It was a considerably comfortable margin for Kansas City, which is why the boos rang around the stadium when Garrett was replaced.

Cole @colerankinn @JomboyMedia 2 nights in a row where he was pulled before he could face Javy @JomboyMedia 2 nights in a row where he was pulled before he could face Javy 😂

Matheny's decision was understandable, considering Garrett's statistics when facing Baez. The reliever has a spotty professional record against Baez.

Justin Griser @Justin_Griser @JaysTrain2Reign @JomboyMedia Baez us hitting .500 off him and 3 home runs. He ain’t like that lol @JaysTrain2Reign @JomboyMedia Baez us hitting .500 off him and 3 home runs. He ain’t like that lol

The Detroit shortstop is 4-for-8 with three home runs and seven RBIs against just two strikeouts against Garrett. Leaving the reliever on could possibly jeopardize the team's chances of winning.

MLTaylor @taylor11bravo @JomboyMedia Baez is living rent free in that dudes head @JomboyMedia Baez is living rent free in that dudes head 😭

After Garrett was replaced on the mound, the two kept jaw-jacking on the reliever's way to the dugout. Garrett was replaced by Wyatt Mills, who subsequently gave up an RBI-double to Baez.

MLB sphere enjoying the beef between Javier Baez and Amir Garrett

If there were things not lost between Javier Baez and Amir Garrett, it was their love for each other and their passion for the game.

Death @_xDeath @JomboyMedia These dudes are gonna be 50 and somehow get traded to the same team and end up loving each other @JomboyMedia These dudes are gonna be 50 and somehow get traded to the same team and end up loving each other

The pair are two of the most passionate players in the current baseball landscape. Baez is known for his fire at the plate, and likewise, Garrett is known for his antics on the mound.

Pennant @PennantSports @JomboyMedia I like to think Javy and Amir Garrett are best friends outside of baseball and do this for fun @JomboyMedia I like to think Javy and Amir Garrett are best friends outside of baseball and do this for fun

Garrett would have the last laugh on this episode, however, as his Kansas City Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-2. This gave the Royals their sixth win in their last 10 games.

Jake Rappaport @jake_rappaport Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The saga continues...



Amir Garrett and Javy Báez exchanged some words today after AG was pulled before he could face Javy The saga continues...Amir Garrett and Javy Báez exchanged some words today after AG was pulled before he could face Javy https://t.co/nug2HivJSU MIKE MATHENY IS CORNY FOR THIS! 2 miserable teams in a bad game late, just let it happen. Better for the game than watching these two suck ass teams play each other for 27 straight outs. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… MIKE MATHENY IS CORNY FOR THIS! 2 miserable teams in a bad game late, just let it happen. Better for the game than watching these two suck ass teams play each other for 27 straight outs. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Both players, however, are having underwhelming seasons. Baez is averaging just .218 for the year. Meanwhile, Garrett has struggled on the mound with a 6.45 ERA across 22.1 innings.

Frankie Boyd @frankieb660 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The saga continues...



Amir Garrett and Javy Báez exchanged some words today after AG was pulled before he could face Javy The saga continues...Amir Garrett and Javy Báez exchanged some words today after AG was pulled before he could face Javy https://t.co/nug2HivJSU GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!!! twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!!! twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Nevertheless, the two always outwardly express the passion and emotion that is appreciated by fans.

With the win against Detroit, Kansas City improved its record to 35-53. The Tigers, on the other hand, now hold a 37-52 record.

Detroit and Kansas City continue to be the second-worst and worst teams in the American League Central in terms of record, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far