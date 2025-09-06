“Wouldn’t be out there if I wasn’t” - Aaron Judge sounds off on right field return in Yankees' 7-1 loss vs. Blue Jays 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge returned to the outfield for the first time since July 25, when he suffered a right elbow (flexor) strain. He played right field in Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Before the start of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Judge was cleared for outfield duties after the two-time MVP played as a designated hitter in August.Following the 7-1 loss against the Blue Jays, Judge shared his feelings about playing right field for the first time in months. The Bronx Bombers captain was shaky in his return to the defensive setup as he struggled to throw to home plate.In the first inning, he fielded a shallow two-run single but opted for a softer throw to second base, instead of a potentially game-ending throw home. Following up on the play, a reporter asked if Judge was still comfortable throwing from right field to home plate. &quot;Yeah, I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't,&quot; Judge said via YES Network. &quot;I just dropped the ball in, you know, threw it into the cutoff man. It was a two-run single. I wouldn't be in the outfield if I weren't able to make that throw. It just didn’t happen there. &quot;My first thought was to get it to Jazz, get it to whoever, just for them to make that throw,&quot; Judge added. &quot;Because my first thought was maybe trying to make the play. It just kind of died before it got to me. So my next thought was, hey, try to get it in as soon as you can and see what happens. Obviously, playing in a game is different from what you've been doing.&quot; Yankees skipper reveals Aaron Judge won't be every day right fielder Aaron Judge is an important asset for the New York Yankees, especially with just a month remaining to the postseason. While he has returned to right field, he won't suit up every day. Manager Aaron Boone said the AL MVP favorite will split time between right field and designated hitter so that his arm can fully recover. “Sure, at first,’’ Boone said via NYPost.com. “He’s worked really hard to get to this point. Obviously, we’ll pay very close attention to it [and] pay attention to his recovery. “I don’t plan on going every day with him initially,’’ he added. “But hopefully he continues to build up and gets to that point.” When Judge serves DH, Giancarlo Stanton will be in the outfield and vice-versa in games when the Yankees captain helms the right field.