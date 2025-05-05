WWE superstar Damian Priest reveals how Aaron Judge left him starstruck

WWE star Damian Priest is a huge New York Yankees fan. He has met some of the players and was even the voice behind their World Series hype video before the 2024 Fall Classic.
On Sunday, he got the chance to sit down on MLB Network and discuss his fandom. Priest, a native of the Bronx, has been a fan since he was a kid, and even he, a famous person and celebrated athlete in his own right, is starstruck by players.
He is particularly awestruck by Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP. Priest said:
"Wow, presence, [Aaron Judge's] size. Just a class act of a human being... He's one of my heroes. Don't meet your heroes, but I was glad I did. He was awesome."
Judge is the reigning MVP and the early favorite for the award, so he is one of the biggest faces in baseball. He's also on arguably the most recognizable team in the sport, if not all of sports.
Damian Priest details how he became a Yankees fan
Every baseball fan eventually became a fan of their team for a certain reason. It could be that they're local, as was the case with WWE legend Damian Priest, but it goes beyond that.
Priest grew up right near the stadium, but there's a moment he remembers that truly cemented his fandom. He said:
"I'm from the Bronx... I went to a game [as a kid], I don't remember much, I just remember they won 1-0 because Don Mattingly hit a home run. I just remember the vibe in the stadium, everybody screaming. I was like, 'I love this feeling.'"
He felt right at home with the fans, and that helped convince him he should follow the team for life.
"I became an instant fan of Yankees fans just because of that vibe," he added. "You start learning, learn the tradition of the game and of the team ... Baseball's the best sport, aside from wrestling, in the world."
As a fan, he was thrilled to see them go to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it added another level to his fandom after he got the opportunity to be involved with the team's promotion for the series.