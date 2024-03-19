Wyatt Langford Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Texas Rangers rookie slugger in 2024?

Although the talk of Spring Training when it comes to rookies has been focused on Jackson Holliday and Paul Skenes, it's Wyatt Langford who has arguably been the most impressive. The Texas Rangers outfielder has not only been one of the best rookies so far this Spring Training but one of the best players in general.

The 22-year-old from Gainsville, Florida has been sensational for the Texas Rangers throughout the spring, making his name known across the MLB. The 4th-overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Wyatt Langford has made the case for being named as the American League Rookie of the Year if he makes the Opening Day roster.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Wyatt Langford. From just drafted last year to being a possible middle of the order hitter for the WS champs. That shows you just how talented he is. The closest thing I’ve ever seen to Trout. #Rangers" - @AdamHeis6

In 45 at-bats so far in Spring Training, Langford has posted an impressive .378 batting average with 5 home runs, a 1.198 OPS, and a league-leading 17 RBIs. Although there has not been a determination on whether or not Langford will be on the Rangers Opening Day roster, it is difficult to give an argument as to why he shouldn't be.

This level of Spring Training production has not only made him one of the most exciting players to watch this upcoming season but also one of the most intriguing targets in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. The Texas Rangers outfielder should find himself as one of the top-drafted rookies this year, but when should managers target him in their fantasy baseball leagues?

Wyatt Langford needs to be drafted within the top 10 rounds of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Even though there has not yet been an official announcement on whether or not Wyatt Langford will make the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster, he is still worthy of a top pick. For managers who have already drafted or are about to without news of where he will start the season, Langford should be selected in the 9th or 10th round.

Expand Tweet

"Today's exchange on Wyatt Langford. Bochy: "We haven't made that decision, yet." Me: "No, you haven't made that ANNOUNCEMENT yet." - @Evan_P_Grant

That being said, if Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy announces that Langford will make the Opening Day roster, he should find himself going even earlier in fantasy baseball drafts. The incredible upside, rookie intrigue, and impressive Spring Training performance make the outfielder worthy of a draft pick somewhere before the 10th round.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.