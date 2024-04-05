Y'all don’t have to play all 162 if you don’t want" - White Sox fans vent frustration after Royals drubbing

In a commanding win at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals dominated the Chicago White Sox with a final score of 10-1. The White Sox, now 1–5 in the season, have had a tough start to the 2024 season.

Fans have taken to social media to express their discontent with their team, showcasing a mix of emotions. The highlight of the game came from Nelson Velazquez, whose powerful 429-foot home run into the fountains of the field marked his second dinger of the season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Velazquez, a designated hitter for the Royals, has been making his presence known early in the season by showing off his huge power at the plate. With 14 homers in just 40 games for Kansas City last season, he has proven to be a key offensive force for the Royals.

"You don’t have to play all 162 games [...] Nobody’s gonna blame you." - Mocked one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pitcher Seth Lugo also had a great game, following up his scoreless debut with only one run while striking out three. The Kansas City Royals’ pitchers have been reliable in six of their seven games this season, featuring starters who have gone at least six innings while allowing two runs or less.

The Chicago White Sox lost command of the game during the seventh inning

The Royals opened up the game in the seventh inning with an eight-run blitz. A big mistake by Chicago White Sox shortstop Braden Shewmake, which allowed three runs, sped up the lead. At the end of the inning, MJ Melendez hit his first home run of the season, a huge 421-foot blast that drove-in two runs and extended the Royals lead.

"You ruined my life." - Added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Chicago White Sox’ offense has been poor this start of the season, scoring only 12 runs in their first six games of the season. Their defense has also been lackluster, especially on Thursday, when they allowed eight runs in the seventh inning, which officially put the final nail in their coffin.

Chicago will face the Royals for three more games before moving back home for a series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.