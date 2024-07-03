“Y’all wasting Aaron Judge like this is crazy”; “I’d rather see Rizzo pitch than Caleb Ferguson” - Yankees fans dismayed as team’s downfall continues 

The New York Yankees are having a downfall in the middle of the season and things aren't getting any better with their last loss. The Yanks had a tough game against the Cincinnati Reds, losing by a 5-4 final score on Tuesday.

Luis Gil has been in a slump after struggling in his third consecutive start. Gil was removed from the mound after surrendering four earned runs in four-plus innings. Elly De La Cruz got the better of the Bronx Bombers with a two-run homer against Caleb Ferguson.

The Yankees have since dropped from first to second with their 54-33 record, surrendering the top spot to the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Aaron Judge went deep from the plate with a solo home run, while rookie Ben Rice who replaced Anthony Rizzo drove in two runs.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to their loss, fans took to social media to express their frustration.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"Yall wasting Aaron Judge like this is crazy," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"I’d rather see Rizzo pitch than Caleb Ferguson," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Boone lost game by keeping Gil in too long and then his Ferguson love affair. Add to that Volpe of late, Verdugo of late, Trevino, Grishom, Lemahieu are absolute losers at plate," another fan wrote.

Comments continued to flow online as fans lashed out at the team's poor performance:

"Unbelievably bad performance. Warm up the trade machine, one fan chipped in.

"Get Judge some help. Good lord," added another.

"That was awful managing…awful 9th inning at bats….just terrible," one fan chimed in.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opens up on team's offense and Judge's top performance

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opened up on the team's recent struggles following their defeat. Boone said it's part of the season, but the offense has been pretty successful (via YES Network):

"These are our guys for the most part, we have been a really successful offense. A few guys are going through it right now, which is part of the season. We gotta get some guys on track," Boone said.

Boone further talked about Judge, saying that he's confident all the time. Notably, Judge smashed his 32nd home run on the season against the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback