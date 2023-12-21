"Yamamoto is not just a priority, he is THE priority” - Insider believes Mets will not pivot to other aces if team fails to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto

In the high-stakes world of Major League Baseball free agency, the New York Mets are making waves with their unwavering pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. According to MLB insider Will Sammon, the Mets are not just making the right moves; they’re making a testament by positioning Yamamoto as their top priority.

In a recent interview on MLB Network’s High Heat, Sammon discussed the factors that make the Mets an attractive destination for Yamamoto. Not only does the organization boast a committed owner in Steve Cohen, willing to make significant financial investments in the team, but it also aligns with Yamamoto’s desire to be star among stars.

"Steve Cohen has demonstrated that he’s willing to spend big on his team, and I’m sure that will continue throughout (his) tenure as owner." - Will Sammon.

Sammon highlighted Cohen’s readiness to spend big as a key factor in the Mets’ appeal, signaling to Yamamoto that joining the New York Mets means more than just adding an ace to their rotation—it’s about building a winning team around him. The success of Kodai Senga with the Mets in the previous year adds another positive note to the team’s track record with Japanse pitchers.

"You could also point to the success that Kodai Senga had with the Mets just last year."

However, Sammon emphasized that Yamamoto is not just one of the priorities for the Mets; he is THE priority. The insider expressed doubt that the Mets would pivot to other front-line starting pitchers if they fail to secure Yamamoto’s signature. According to Sammon, the Mets’ relentless pursuit of Yamamoto demonstrates a clear strategy: target the player they want and go after him with everything they’ve got.

"I don’t expect them to necesarily look to another front-line starting pitcher actually, because for me and for what I’ve heard has led me to think that Yamamoto is not just A priority, he is THE priority for the New York Mets, and rightly so."

According to reports, the New York Mets could be the front-runners in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.

Recent reports suggest that the Mets may indeed be the front-runners to land Yamamoto, with key members of the organization attending a recent dinner at owner Steve Cohen’s house. Despite competition form other deep-pocketed teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets are making an aggressive push for the talented pitcher.

Many believe the Yankees, Dodgers and Mets to be the only true contenders for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

As the free-agent market waits with bated breath for Yamamoto’s decision, it’s evident that the Mets are playing for keeps, and they won’t easily pivot to other options if Yamamoto doesn’t don the blue and orange. The pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto has become more than a transaction; it’s a testament to the Mets’ commitment to building a championship-caliber team around a star player, making him not just a priority, but THE priority.

