Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes opened up about the team's disappointment after being eliminated from postseason contention despite a win on Saturday. While the Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 10-6 on the night, the Miami Marlins won their game against the Pirates to clinch the Wild Card spot ahead of the Chicago team. It marks the end of Gomes' second season with the Cubs, which has ultimately ended in a disappointment.

Yan Gomes originally made his major debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012 and went on to play for several teams in the MLB, including the Cleveland Indians, the Washington Nationals and the Oakland Athletics. However, after signing with the Cubs in December 2021, he has been an important part of their team and has improved his numbers in his second year in Chicago.

The Cubs went on a good run of form during the summer, and it looked like it would take them to the MLB postseason this year. However, that has changed drastically over a matter of few weeks. While they did record a 10-6 victory over the Brewers, the Marlins' win over the Pirates meant that the Cubs were now out of postseason contention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to the media after the game, Gomes said:

"It stinks, man. That's going to be a little bit of a sour note."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chicago Cubs eliminated despite Yan Gomes' grand slam

It was indeed heartbreaking for the Chicago Cubs players to learn about the end of their MLB season at the end of a much-deserved victory. After losing the first game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs put in a much better performance on Saturday.

They started strong with three home runs in the first inning, including a Yan Gomes grand slam, to take a healthy lead early on. While the Brewers did manage to tie the game in the bottom of the second, the Cubs went on to secure the win thanks to an RBI groundout from Gomes in the sixth, making the score 10-6.