“Yankee fans will spend whole season thinking about Juan Soto”- Fans react to criticism against Mets superstar over purple-sleeved jersey

MLB fans reacted as New York Mets player Juan Soto’s purple-sleeved look garnered criticism. On Saturday, during their first City Connect Day, the Mets faced the Toronto Blue Jays wearing their City Connect uniforms, which featured gray jerseys paired with purple sleeves.

The Mets debuted their City Connect look in April 2024, where they initially wore black or dark sleeves along with the new jerseys. Just like his teammates, star outfielder Juan Soto, who had a spectacular 2024 season with the New York Yankees, also donned the updated uniform.

However, several fans were quick to criticize Soto’s appearance.

Having worn the Yankees’ iconic pinstripes just last year, his new look in Mets' colors sparked debate, though many came out in support of the star outfielder:

“Looks so much better in purple …plus will probably win more games,” a fan said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fanbase so obsessed with a player that left to this magnitude. 🤦🏻‍♂️,” another fan said.

“Yankee fans will spend the whole season thinking about Juan Soto and the Mets rather than just enjoying their own team. Weird ass behavior,” another fan wrote.

Several others also voiced their support:

“Yankees fans, I think it’s time to move on. This is such a bad look for you,” a comment read.

“I actually think the grey and purple looks good,” another comment read.

“Why are some Yankees fans so obsessed with what the Mets are doing? Just worry about your own team,” another comment read.

Juan Soto played a major role in helping the New York Yankees reach the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following the 2024 Fall Classic, he entered free agency and signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on seeing Juan Soto in Mets uniform

Last month, ahead of a spring training game between the two New York teams, Yankees manager Aaron Boone jokingly shared his thoughts on seeing Juan Soto in a Mets uniform:

"I told him he looked terrible in that uniform. Good to see him. Obviously, Juan was great for us. But, just as important, he's a great guy in our room, great guy in our clubhouse. Honestly, it was actually really good to see him and just catch up for a minute. But yeah, thought he looked terrible in those colors."

Soto and the New York Mets have swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series and are now set to face the Miami Marlins on Monday.

