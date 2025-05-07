Yankees' $162M star relates to Devin Williams’ struggles in 2025 season

The 2025 regular season games have been a challenging experience for Devin Williams with his new team. There have been doubts whether adjusting in the Bronx is an issue or the mound, like Williams noted on Monday, after the New York Yankees' 4-3 loss against the San Diego Padres.

Either way, his ERA stands at 10.03 with the closer role now claimed by Luke Weaver.

Yankees' Carlos Rodon, who is signed to a six-year $162 million contract, shared his advice for Williams amidst the negative feedback and boos.

“I definitely can relate to him,” Rodón said (via the Daily News). “Maybe I need to be better as a teammate and approach him. I can put that one on me. “I think I should. It’s just one of the things when the time’s right.”

“We all have our struggles. You saw when I got here. I’ve struggled before. I struggled when I was in Chicago, and it’s just up and down. It’s one of those adversity things that you gotta look it in the face and kick it in the face.”

Carlos Rodon also had to try and turn around his disastrous 2023 season, which impacted his overall performance score. He had an ERA of 6.85 and had to listen to the stadium boos just like Williams.

Commenting on the loud ridicule from the fans in the stadium, Rodon said:

“It’s part of the business. It’s part of being in New York and how it goes. If you don’t pitch well, you’re gonna get booed. But if you pitch well, they’re gonna praise you. They’re gonna love you.”

Despite the doubts, Devin Williams remains confident in his skills and is hoping for a better game in the coming weeks.

Aaron Boone has faith in Devin Williams despite his struggles

Aaron Boone and Devin Williams [Source: Imagn]

Aaron Boone believes Devin Williams is just a little out of the zone with his fastballs, but he’ll adjust to it soon. While he understands it may not happen overnight, he believes that once he is dialed in, he can dominate the play.

“I do feel like it’s very close. It’s just about controlling counts a little bit better, and once he does, he’ll ascend real quick," Aaron Boone said.

Boone said Williams is still the elite pitcher he has always been, but it’s just taking time to get in the zone. Rodon also shares the same view, as he calls Williams a “tremendous player.”

