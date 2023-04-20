New York Yankees rising star Anthony Volpe continues to exceed expectations. At just 21 years old, the rookie is showing the maturity and composure of a seasoned veteran.

Volpe's .204 may be lower than what he would have hoped for, but he is doing all the little things to ensure the Yankees remain competitive. Perhaps his greatest strength is his ability to steal bases and keep pitchers on edge.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge was recently asked about the youngster's antics on the bases and was all for it. He said:

"I told him a couple days ago, 'I want you stealing every pitch.'"

Judge encouraged Volpe to continue what he was doing. The speedy shortstop is causing havoc with pitchers and catchers constantly distracted by his dancing on the bases.

Volpe currently leads the New York Yankees with eight stolen bases, three more than any other player on the team. He is currently ranked second in the MLB in the category, behind only the Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner and Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins.

Anthony Volpe was the league's No. 5 prospect entering the 2023 season

Anthony Volpe celebrates his first Major League home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium

After a shaky start to his MLB career, Volpe seems to have found his footing.

Volpe had just four hits and a meager .160 batting average after his first eight games. Since then, he has improved significantly. In his past 10 appearances, he has 11 hits, a home run and two RBIs. He has improved his slash line to a respectable .212/.339/.327.

During the Yankees' 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Volpe continued his excellent form. He finished 2-4 with a run and a stolen base. The young infielder was also exceptional on the field.

Volpe still has areas of his game he needs to improve on, especially his hitting. With that being said, he has been sensational at the shortstop position and his swagger on the bases gives the Yankees a real edge.

