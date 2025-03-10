  • home icon
  Yankees ace Gerrit Cole receives concerning diagnosis, awaiting second opinion

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole receives concerning diagnosis, awaiting second opinion

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 10, 2025 01:37 GMT
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole receives concerning diagnosis, awaiting second opinion - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees could lose starting pitcher Gerrit Cole for the season, according to the latest reports. The former Cy Young Award winner is dealing with soreness in his right elbow following his 2 2/3-inning outing Thursday, when he allowed six runs on five hits, including two home runs, against the Minnesota Twins.

According to MLB analyst Jim Bowden, the Yankees ace is staring down the possibility of needing Tommy John surgery. The report surfaced Sunday, but the Yankees want a second opinion before determining whether Cole will be out for the year.

The pattern of injuries just weeks before Opening Day began last season. By mid-March 2024, the Yankees shut down Cole’s throwing activities due to elbow discomfort. A later diagnosis revealed nerve irritation and edema. Surgery was an option last year as well, but he opted against it and eventually returned in June.

The decision paid off for the Yankees, as Cole went on to finish the regular season with a 3.41 ERA in 95 innings over 17 starts. He helped the Yankees win the AL pennant and reach the World Series, posting a 2.17 ERA across five postseason outings.

Gerrit Cole talks about latest setback, possibly leaving Yankees short-handed

Gerrit Cole spoke about his latest elbow issue while addressing the media after Thursday’s outing. He told reporters he’s “concerned” but is hoping for the best.

Earlier, Cole revealed that after his outing against the Twins, his elbow pain worsened overnight.

“As I got home, it continued to get more and more sore,” Cole said. “Something wasn’t right. … It was tough to sleep. It was alarming the next morning.”
Gerrit Cole's diagnosis couldn't have come at a worse time. The team will already be without reigning Rookie of the Year and starting pitcher Luis Gil for three months due to a lat strain.

If both of their top starting pitching options are unavailable, the Yankees could struggle to keep up with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles in AL East.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
