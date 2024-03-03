Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's wife Amy captures precious scenes of toddler joyfully cheering on his father on game day

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees are into their second week of spring training games as they prepare for the 2024 MLB regular season. The Bronx Bombers still have about three weeks of preseason matchups before their season opener against the Houston Astros.

Cole made his first start of spring training against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The pitcher also had moral support from his wife Amy, and their two kids Caden and Everett, who were in attendance at the George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Amy took to her Instagram story and posted some pictures of their outing, including some adorable snaps of her kids, cheering for their father. Both Caden and Everett were dressed in Yankees outfits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credits - Amy Cole Instagram

Image Credits - Amy Cole Instagram

Cole pitched two innings for the Yankees and gave up four hits and three runs with one strikeout, to help New York to an 8-4 win. While speaking to reporters after the game he said:

"I'm executing the way I want to execute there."

The Yankees will be hoping that Cole gets into his rhythm before the start of the regular season. He will be integral for the team if they want to make a deep run into the playoffs.

The pitcher won the AL Cy Young award last season and was one of the few bright parts for New York, who had a rather underwhelming run. Cole finished with a 15-4 record and a 2.63 ERA in 209 innings across 33 starts but the Yankees failed to make it to the playoffs after finishing fourth in the AL East with an 82-80 record.

Amy and Gerrit Cole's relationship timeline

New York Yankees Introduce Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole met his future wife Amy when the two were studying at the University of California. They dated for several years before tying the knot on Nov. 12, 2016. Gerrit and Amy had their first son, Caden, who was born on July 23, 2020. Their second child, Everett, was born on Jan. 2, 2023.

The family has doubtless been having a relaxing offseason, and now they prepare for the ardors of a long season with the hopes of World Series glory at the end.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.