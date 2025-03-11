The New York Yankees suffered a major setback ahead of the 2025 regular season, as ace Gerrit Cole is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The team announced the news on Monday.

Cole’s surgery has been scheduled for Tuesday and will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. This is a big loss for the Yankees, as Cole has been a key part of their starting rotation since signing with the team as a free agent before the 2020 season.

The 34-year-old pitcher was emotional and took to his Instagram account on Monday to share his feelings with fans, writing:

“From the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn’t changed—I still believe in it, and I’m more determined than ever to achieve it.”

“Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery. This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career.”

Speaking more about his recovery, Cole said:

“I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever. See you soon. —G”

Although the New York Yankees have not provided a specific timeline for Gerrit Cole’s return, pitchers normally take 12 to 18 months to fully recover from Tommy John surgery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opens up about missing Gerrit Cole in the 2025 season

Gerrit Cole began experiencing right elbow discomfort after a spring training game on Thursday. Last year, he missed part of the 2024 season due to right elbow inflammation but returned in June.

Discussing Cole’s absence for the entire 2025 season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (via MLB.com):

“Look, there’s no sugarcoating with Gerrit Cole – we all understand who he is to our team and how important he is to our club. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s part of the game."

Cole currently has four years and $144 million remaining on his nine-year, $324 million contract, which he signed in December 2019.

