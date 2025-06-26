Yankees ace Max Fried shares what's truly impressive about Jasson Dominguez

The New York Yankees sailed past the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for a 7-1 win. They were helped on the mound by a superlative effort from their ace Max Fried, who earned his 10th win of the season, while Jasson Dominguez hit 4-for-5 from the plate, scored twice and stole two bases.

Speaking after the game, Max Fried, who pitched 7.0 scoreless innings to improve to a 10-2, 1.92 ERA for the season, acknowledged Dominguez's work ethic and that 'The Martian' is making his presence felt.

"You definitely heard about him — the Martian and all that stuff. I've been really impressed with his ability to make adjustments, especially for a young guy," Fried said. "We have a rotation going on, so to be able to take advantage of the opportunities he's getting — you can see the strides and how hard he's working before games and during the game.

"For a guy to be that young and willing to make those kinds of adjustments — it's what you want to see. This game is hard, and the pitchers we face are talented. To see him go through that and make those adjustments, it's really impressive."

Jasson Dominguez led off the second inning with a double and scored the Yankees' first run with an RBI single from Trent Grisham. He would later hit two infield singles in the fifth and seventh innings. His two stolen bases also came in the seventh frame when he was able to advance to third. In the top of the 9th, the prized rookie hit a double again and scored on an RBI from Austin Wells.

Jasson Dominguez's 4 hits brought his total to 55 for the season in 67 games played. The 22-year-old is carrying a .253 average with 27 RBIs and 6 home runs.

Jasson Dominguez talks about managing player expectations from Yankees fans

After the game, Dominguez was asked about the fan perception of him being regarded as the next big thing in the Yankees' ranks, with comparisons to past outfielders Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout.

He responded by commenting on the organization's developmental process.

"We'll say we have a very good mental team, from Tampa all the way to this level. They kind of prepare you for that. When I experienced the pressure for the first time — all the fans talking, all that — I kind of remember what they say and how to keep myself neutral," Dominguez said.

The Yankees were able to salvage a game from the series against the Reds. They improved to a 46-34 record for the season.

