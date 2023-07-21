Yankees add Matt Bowman to roster after placing Josh Donaldson on 60-Day IL 

Josh Donaldson, a third baseman with the New York Yankees, was moved to the 60-day injured list on Thursday. Right-hander Matt Bowman now has a space on the 40-man roster thanks to the change. The Yankees chose Bowman's contract and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Triple-A system.

Bowman chose to leave a prior minor-league deal with the Yankees last weekend, but has rejoined the team on a major-league contract and might see time in the Bronx down the stretch. Since 2019, and the reliever's 32nd birthday, he hasn't played in an MLB game. Fans are speculating that the change may turn things around for him:

The New York Yankees were interested in bringing Matt Bowman aboard

Bowman received a call in the early months of the 2020–2021 offseason informing him that the Yankees were interested in signing him. Bowman reportedly responded when asked what feelings he had after receiving the call:

"They said they were interested in signing me to a two-year minor league deal with the understanding that I wouldn’t be pitching in 2021. I was also excited because the Yankees have always had a reputation for having great resources.

"I spoke to a few of my friends who had played for them in the big leagues and they had glowing things to say. Helped me to start focusing on the next chapter of rehab and taking advantage of as many resources as I possibly could."

Bowman has previously played in MLB for the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

