Yankees analyst predicts Gleyber Torres' impact in first Tigers season after $15,000,000 move

Gleyber Torres didn't get his due farewell from the New York Yankees, with whom he played for seven years and earned two All-Star selections in the process. Some rumors also came to the fore that the Yankees didn't want anything to do with him this offseason because of his unwillingness to be flexible for the team. Torres, of course, denied the claims.

Ad

Now, the second baseman has signed with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason. When he reported to their first training camp, he even had a grown-up beard, something that he didn't enjoy during his stint with the Yankees.

On Sunday's episode of Pinstripe Territory, Yankees analyst Derek Levandowski predicted his future in Detroit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He will be with the Tigers this season, and I think he’s going to have a good year," Levandowski said (12:50 onwards). "It’s a spacious ballpark, but if he maintains the approach that he had with the Yankees in the postseason, I can see him hitting .280 or .290.

Ad

Trending

Alluding to the dimensions of Comerica Park, a tough place for hitters, Levandowski continued:

"His power will likely go down because the gaps in Detroit are bigger—especially in right-center field. I don’t think it’s quite as deep in left-center gap, but he won’t be able to put balls over the auxiliary scoreboard like he did a few times a year with the Yankees or poke them over the short porch in right field."

Ad

Ad

Derek Levandowski predicts the Yankees will have a tough time against Gleyber Torres

Derek Levandowksi, in his prediction, went a step further and said Gleyber Torres will have a good time playing against the Yankees.

"That said, I pretty much guarantee he’s going to go deep against the Yankees this year—because whenever someone leaves the Yankees, they always come back to bite them," Levandowski said.

Ad

"But I expect him to have a good year with Detroit. After moving to the leadoff spot last year, he was pretty effective, and in the postseason, it seemed like he was on base pretty much every night to start the game. So, I wish him the best of luck."

Before his prediction, Levandowski also made sure to give Gleyber Torres his due credit. While he acknowledged he wasn't a fan of his "poor baserunning, lousy defense, and poor baseball IQ" but said he was a good guy who had a good time with the Yankees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback