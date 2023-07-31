Yankees Anthony Rizzo gets trolled for his platinum sombrero vs Orioles

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo achieved a rare feat in the second game of the series against the Orioles as he got a platinum sombrero. The batter struck out five times in the series decider that the Yankees lost 9-3.

The term sombrero was used in baseball as an effort to signify something in excess of the three. Since achieving something three times is called a hat trick, a sombrero which is bigger than a hat is used to denote a higher number of instances.

Originally the phrase evolved as a 'golden sombrero' to point out players with four strikeouts in a game. There is also a version where the titanium sombrero or double platinum sombrero or even the horn has been used to refer to batters with six strikeouts in a game.

However, a batter achieves a platinum sombrero when they strike out five times in a single game. It also has the name "Olympic Rings" attached to it as a reference to the five rings in the Olympics logo.

Anthony Rizzo's performance against the O's just denoted how the Yankees' season has been so far. Unable to capitalize on the momentum achieved from the second-game victory, the Yankees batting lineup continued being hot and cold in the decider at Camden Gardens.

Rizzo struck out thrice against starter Dean Kramer in alternate innings from the start and twice against the bullpen. He particularly swung at pitches that were not there to be hit as he was struck out looking just once.

Anthony Rizzo going through a bad phase when the Yanks need him the most

Anthony Rizzo has gone through a very dull period. The month of July saw his average plummet from .267 to .244. In 44 games since May 29, Rizzo is batting .168/.272/.224 with 1 HR and 9 RBIs. This has specifically hampered his credibility as a key figure in the lineup.

The Yankees need to string a few wins together as they currently sit last in the AL East and out of postseason contention.