Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton will be paid $32 and $17 million respectivelty this season. Both comfortably on the list of the New York Yankees' highest-paid bats, their results of late to not reflect that.

Recently, an MLB insider has called both men out for their abhorrent batting in the month of June. Their team has lost five out of the last six games, and the failure from these two high-profile names to contribute to turning the ship around for their team has gotten more than a few onlookers upset.

Chris McGonigle of the BXB podcast recently sounded off on the two afforementioned players, and believes that more fans should be dissapointment with their respective efforts this season.

Ever since losing captain Aaron Judge on June 4, many have arrived at the conclusion that the New York Yankees are a bad team. McGonigle, whoever, argued that more needs to be done by the team's secondary talent, particularly in Judge's absence. According to the host, blaming the Yankees' troubles on Judge's absence is little more than an excuse, saying:

'“You don’t do that with just one player and it’s a cop out. It’s a cop out for Anthony Rizzo. It’s a cop out for Giancarlo Stanton. It’s a cop out for D.J. LeMahieu,”

McGonigle is correct to highlight the horrid hitting that both Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have treated fans to. Over the past 15 games, the Yankees' .199 batting average puts them at the bottom of the MLB in the category.

Over his past 15 games, Giancarlo Stanton has gone an abysmal 3-for34, while Anthony Rizzo is hitting just .081 over that period of time. Since the beginning of June, the two players have combined for just one home run and five RBIs since the beginning of June.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Anthony Rizzo is now hitless in his last 24 at-bats, the longest hitless drought of his career. Anthony Rizzo is now hitless in his last 24 at-bats, the longest hitless drought of his career. https://t.co/Tgpo4y6eo0

With an approximate payroll of $280, second only to the New York Mets, Yankees fans can expect more from their roster. Second baseman DJ LeMathieu has been echoiing the difficulties experienced by the rest of the roster, hitting just .185 in the month of June.

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton need to show depth

When the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9-year deal worth $360 million this past offseason, they obviously intended for the big man to be their offensive center piece. However, players like Rizzo and Stanton were intended to provide some critical support to Judge, but they have shown inability, of late, to even show support for themselves.

