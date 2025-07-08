Yankees' bench coach compares Max Fried to Clayton Kershaw, discusses how he’s a game-changer

New York Yankees ace Max Fried is enjoying a great season in 2025. One of the reasons behind his success is his winning mindset, a trait shared with LA Dodgers fellow southpaw Clayton Kershaw, according to Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus.

Both Fried and Kershaw are left-handed pitchers and are known to be aggressive when it comes to the art of pitching. Fried, 31, has gone 11-2 along with a 2.27 ERA in 19 starts, while Kershaw, 37, has gone 4-0 along with a 3.43 ERA in nine starts this season.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio on Monday, Ausmus compared Max Fried to Clayton Kershaw, while praising the Yankees' starting rotation leader.

"He's our stopgap. If things aren't going well, we always—regardless of what's happening—feel good about Max on the mound," Ausmus said. "He's similar to Kershaw in the sense that pitching isn't the only important thing. If you've seen this guy field his position, he's phenomenal. He takes pride in it. He truly does want to win."

Ausmus further added what separates Max Fried from the rest of the pitchers.

"A lot of times—he's a little bit more of a veteran—but a lot of times, it takes players a while because this is their livelihood," Ausmus added. "They want to make money, they want to support their families. But at some point, it clicks—like, hey, we need to win, and we're all better off if we do. And this guy really, really wants to win.

"He's really been a joy to watch pitch and to work with on a daily basis because he takes pride in every aspect."

Comparing Max Fried's career with the legendary Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw has won everything as a pitcher and has entered the 3,000 strikeouts club in his last start against the Chicago White Sox. With that, he became just the 20th pitcher and only fourth southpaw in MLB history to achieve this feat.

Over an illustrious 18-year career — all with LA — he has compiled a 216–94 record and a 2.52 ERA. He's a three-time NL Cy Young winner (2011, 2013, 2014), former MVP (2014), Triple Crown champion and 10-time All-Star. Kershaw, who holds multiple ERA titles, has also won a Gold Glove, two World Series rings (2020, 2024), and possesses one of the lowest career ERAs among modern starters.

On the other hand, Max Fried, who made his debut in Aug. 2017 with the Atlanta Braves, has posted an 84-38 record with a 2.98 ERA and 974 strikeouts across nine seasons. He's a Gold Glove-winning ace (2020–2022) and won the Silver Slugger in 2021. Fried led the Braves to a World Series title in 2021.

In December, Fried secured an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees, the largest ever for a lefty.

