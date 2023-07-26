Yankees fans were left disappointed yet again, as city neighbours New York Mets took game one of the Subway Series 9-3 at the Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. The Yankees were coming off a series sweep against the Kansas City Royals.

The Mets took a sizeable lead at the start and kept piling on the runs to establish a seven-run lead without any return. The Yanks lineup was mostly dormant throughout the game and only scored their runs against the Mets bullpen.

Justin Verlander, starting for the Metsies, had a brilliant game, giving away just two hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked four to earn his fifth win of the season.

Meanwhile, Domingo German faltered for the hosts. His six earned runs in six innings included three home runs hit by the Mets batters as they struck him all over the park. Pete Alonso, in particular, hit two home runs and an RBI single. His three run-homer and back to back blasts with Vogelbach made headlines.

Even in the loss, German had nine strikeouts. For the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton had a sacrifice fly RBI, while Anthony Volpe continued his good form to drive in a two RBI double.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against the Yanks as they looked to string a winning streak. One said:

Here are some of the top Twitter commets:

Ness The Kid @NessTheKid823 @Yankees YALL WILL ALWAYS BE THE LIL BROS🤣METS OWN NY AND YALL NOT SNIFFING PLAYOFFS

BMC @BMC24k Once again back to being a joke. @Yankees Imagine thinking a sweep against the royals made this team somehow good.Once again back to being a joke.

Rocco @EliteGil @Yankees This team is just depressing

Positive Yankee Fan @PositiveYankees @Yankees We’re running out of time to keep losing games to teams under .500



Fix the outfield.

Bryan @B_reezy32 @Yankees I love the Yankees but this current team is just miserable to watch. If Hal not only doesn’t understand why fans are mad yet but also isn’t pissed himself after watching that pathetic display of baseball, then he doesn’t deserve to own this franchise.

Kartik @kartik_26_ @Yankees I have been an honest Yankes fan since 1947. I am now 92 years old. This is the worse Subway Series performance ever. I smashed my Ultra HD TV in front of my grandson and he screamed and locked himself in a room. My family has been left traumatized. Im going to Citi Field!

JC🇵🇷 @CantH0ldMe_ @Yankees Change your team name. You aren’t the Yankees anymore

Adian Kaiba (NYY) (CBJ) (NYG) @AdianKaibaMEGA

#Yankees #RepBX #MLB @Yankees In the months of June and July The New York @Yankees are since being in the month of May going 19-10 9 games over .500 feeling good one of the hottest team of the month of May than when the Calendar switched to June 19-24 and since the All Star break are 4-6

Postseason chances fading away for Yankees

The Yankees find themselves yet again in the bottom of a competitive AL East. Their series sweep against the Royals had sparked hope for impatient fans, who will now be desperate for the team to make a comeback in the second and last game of the series.

They're 2.5 games behind the last AL Wild Card Spot, which is held by the Toronto Blue Jays in their division. The other teams contending include the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

