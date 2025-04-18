Yankees boss Aaron Boone hands Rays manager a gift with thoughtful meaning 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone led his team to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game intra-divisional series on Thursday. The Bronx Bombers took Game 1 of the contest 6-3 thanks to a decent offensive display and a credible bullpen rotation that saw them give up just three runs on 12 hits on Thursday night.

Ad

George M. Steinbrenner Field serves as the Yankees' home ground for spring training, but this time they arrived as the visiting team. The Rays announced Steinbrenner Field to be their home stadium for the 2025 MLB campaign. This decision came during the offseason after Hurricane Milton destroyed some parts of Tropicana Field in October 2024.

Ahead of Game 1 of the four-game series, Bombers manager A. Boone presented a thoughtful gift to Rays manager Kevin Cash. He left a good luck note for Cash on the manager's office desk at the end of spring training. On Thursday, he presented a bottle of tequila to Cash as a good will gesture. MLB analyst, Bryan Hoch revealed information regarding this sweet gesture on X/Twitter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Boone said it was 'definitely a little bit odd' to walk into Steinbrenner Field as a visitor. "Just my housewarming gift, like, 'Hey, take care of the place.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rays manager, Kevin Cash, appreciated the thoughtful gesture by Boone and reflected on the same in a media interview.

“He left me a nice note at the beginning of the year. They’re very much appreciated,” Cash said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was all praise for his squad after series opener win against Rays

In the postgame media interview with YES Network, manager Aaron Boone showered praise on his Yankees squad for coming up big during crucial moments in the game.

Ad

"Yea, just what a great team effort. Position players just at-bats grinding away. Then, you know, obviously the bullpen coming up huge to different degrees. Yarbrough getting us to the middle innings and then Timmy, and Hammy, and Devin finishing it off. Just a lot of really quality at-bats and it's a feel good one right there," Boone said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Bronx Bombers will start Carlos Rodon on the mound for Game 2 against the Rays on Friday night. He will be up against Drew Rasmussen who is 1-0 for the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More