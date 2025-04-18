Yankees boss Aaron Boone hands Rays manager a gift with thoughtful meaning 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone led his team to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game intra-divisional series on Thursday. The Bronx Bombers took Game 1 of the contest 6-3 thanks to a decent offensive display and a credible bullpen rotation that saw them give up just three runs on 12 hits on Thursday night.
George M. Steinbrenner Field serves as the Yankees' home ground for spring training, but this time they arrived as the visiting team. The Rays announced Steinbrenner Field to be their home stadium for the 2025 MLB campaign. This decision came during the offseason after Hurricane Milton destroyed some parts of Tropicana Field in October 2024.
Ahead of Game 1 of the four-game series, Bombers manager A. Boone presented a thoughtful gift to Rays manager Kevin Cash. He left a good luck note for Cash on the manager's office desk at the end of spring training. On Thursday, he presented a bottle of tequila to Cash as a good will gesture. MLB analyst, Bryan Hoch revealed information regarding this sweet gesture on X/Twitter.
"Aaron Boone said it was 'definitely a little bit odd' to walk into Steinbrenner Field as a visitor. "Just my housewarming gift, like, 'Hey, take care of the place.'"
Rays manager, Kevin Cash, appreciated the thoughtful gesture by Boone and reflected on the same in a media interview.
“He left me a nice note at the beginning of the year. They’re very much appreciated,” Cash said.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was all praise for his squad after series opener win against Rays
In the postgame media interview with YES Network, manager Aaron Boone showered praise on his Yankees squad for coming up big during crucial moments in the game.
"Yea, just what a great team effort. Position players just at-bats grinding away. Then, you know, obviously the bullpen coming up huge to different degrees. Yarbrough getting us to the middle innings and then Timmy, and Hammy, and Devin finishing it off. Just a lot of really quality at-bats and it's a feel good one right there," Boone said.
The Bronx Bombers will start Carlos Rodon on the mound for Game 2 against the Rays on Friday night. He will be up against Drew Rasmussen who is 1-0 for the season.