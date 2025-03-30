Yankees broadcaster breaks the internet with savage diss on Mariners during Bronx Bombers' 20-9 masterclass vs Brewers

New York Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman absolutely roasted former Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims during the Bombers' 20-9 annihilation of the Brewers. Waldman claimed Seattle wouldn't have scored 13 runs in a month, let alone a game. This can be attributed to the team's poor performance when it comes to generating runs.

Waldman and Sims had the exchange during Jazz Chisholm's at-bat in the third inning— one wherein the infielder smashed the seventh home run for the Bombers in the contest and in the process, scored the 13th run in the game.

"'Your old team didn't score 13 runs in a month.' Suzyn Waldman DID NOT have to do the Mariners like that"- @ Talkin' Yanks

The banter between the duo was certainly lighthearted as Sims suggested for Waldman not to rub it in to his former team. Waldman and Sims have just recently partnered up as the latter originally called games for the Mariners since 2007. This year, however, Sims transferred as the play-by-play announcer for the Yankees on WFN alongside Waldman as the former succeeded the legendary John Sterling.

As for Waldman's statement, it's can be noted that Seattle's T-Mobile Park has long been tagged as a pitcher-friendly environment. This in turn, makes it difficult for the batting side to generate runs. In 2024, the Mariners finished the season with a poultry .224 batting average which is just above the league-worst Chicago White Sox.

New York Yankees set records against Milwaukee

March 29, 2025 will forever linger in the New York Yankees' lore as the squad decimated the hapless Milwaukee Brewers 20-9. The squad set a franchise-best nine home runs in a single game which is the second-best in MLB history just behind the Toronto Blue Jays that smashed 10 home runs on September 14, 1987 and tied with the Cincinnati Reds who hit nine dingers on September 4, 1999.

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge started off the scoring in the very first inning as they became the second MVP trio to hit consecutive home runs since Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman did it with the Dodgers on August 31, 2024.

Apart from the three former MVP's, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm and Oswald Peraza all got in on the act with a homer apiece.

The Yankees now have 11 home runs to start the 2025 season. It is the most by any team at any point in MLB history through two games in front of the 2019 Dodgers and 1980 Brewers who each had nine home runs through their first two contests.

