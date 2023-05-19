The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays continues as Yankees broadcaster roasted manager John Schneider for his "fat boy" comments on Tuesday.

With the controversies and suspicions started by the Blue Jays broadcasters in the first game, it seemed only natural for Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay to join in the war of words. Kay retaliated to Schenider's comments by saying that the manager is not in the best shape himself and should not be commenting on others' weight.

The series between the Yankees and the Blue Jays was packed with entertainment on and off the field. Starting with the sign stealing controversy around Aaron Judge to pitcher Domingo German getting ejected for use of foreign substance, there was plenty going off the field. One of thoe incidents was manager John Schneider shouting "shut up fat boy" at the Yankees dugout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has since been reported that Schneider was most likely aiming the comment at Yankees' assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson. Nonetheless, on Wednesday, broadcaster Michael Kay took a dig at the Toronto manager in return, saying:

“Schneider shouting that across the field... I mean, Schneider is not exactly Kate Moss, either. So why would you throw those words at somebody?”

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Blue Jays manager John Schneider was yelling at Yankees' third base coach Luis Rojas for leaving the coaches box. He also yelled "shut up fat boy" to someone on the Yankees side Blue Jays manager John Schneider was yelling at Yankees' third base coach Luis Rojas for leaving the coaches box. He also yelled "shut up fat boy" to someone on the Yankees side https://t.co/MUUzhxzwND

quinn @LFGBlueJays John Schneider in today’s post game press conference: “They cheated. We didn’t. That makes us the real winners in my book. The scoreboard doesn’t really matter.” John Schneider in today’s post game press conference: “They cheated. We didn’t. That makes us the real winners in my book. The scoreboard doesn’t really matter.” https://t.co/j22wq92IVC

Blue Jays manager John Schneider maintains that Yankees cheated to win

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider has held his ground saying that the Yankees cheated to win the series against his team.

While Aaron Jugde's glances towards his coaches turned out to be completely legal, pitcher Domingo German was ejected for use of foreign substance. The controversy around Judge came to an end after pitcher Jay Jackson admitted he was tipping pitches and Judge was picking up on them through his dugout, which is completely legal. However, in German's case, the pitcher was caught using foreign substance and given a ten-game ban.

At the end of the day, it's clear that the Yankees batting lineup was too strong for the Toronto team to contain, and there have been no proof of anyone cheating to gain an advantage. They face the Baltimore Orioles next and must turn their focus on that now.

Poll : 0 votes