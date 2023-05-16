Captain Aaron Judge earned his 30th multi-HR game as he led the New York Yankees to a win in their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

The Yankees put up an impressive performance shutting out the Blue Jays' defense for seven innings while taking a 7-0 lead in the game. However, there was a moment of confusion during the eighth inning when Judge was looking toward his dugout just before hitting his second homer of the night. He later explained the reason why during an interview after the game.

Aaron Judge has been a phenomenal player for the Yankees in the past eight years and he continues to be the heartbeat of the team. After setting the record for the most home runs in a single season last year, the veteran slugger has been right back at it this season too.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So much so that the Yankees struggled badly during the short stint in which their captain was placed on the injury list. In last night's game against the Blue Jays, Judge showed again why the New York team is so dependent on him.

One incident which caught everyone's attention was during the eighth innings when Judge seemed to be distracted by something in his team's dugout during his at-bat.

Judge revealed after the game that he heard a lot of chatter from his team's dugout which didn't please him at the time. It turned out to be one of his teammates yelling at the plate umpire for ejecting manager Aaron Boone three pitches earlier.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

However, all turned out well as Judge hit his second homer of the night right after the incident occurred.

“A lot of chirping from our dugout which I really didn’t like in the situation where it’s a 6-0 game,” Judge said.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aaron Judge seemed confused when asked about looking toward the dugout in the middle of his at bat



He then responded:



“A lot of chirping from our dugout which I really didn’t like in the situation where it’s a 6-0 game.” Aaron Judge seemed confused when asked about looking toward the dugout in the middle of his at batHe then responded:“A lot of chirping from our dugout which I really didn’t like in the situation where it’s a 6-0 game.” https://t.co/MBK4GuCGPC

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ “You don’t wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing but…”



Aaron Judge homers as the Toronto broadcast says he’s being suspicious “You don’t wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing but…”Aaron Judge homers as the Toronto broadcast says he’s being suspicious https://t.co/XWzoNrkvB4

Fans remain suspicious about Aaron Judge's glance towards dugout right before his second homer

While Aaron Judge has clarified after the game that he was glancing towards his dugout because of the chatter he heard from there, many MLB fans are not convinced by the New York Yankees captain.

Many fans, including the broadcasters, seemed to be insinuating that there was something suspicious going on in the dugout during his at-bat.

However, there have been no such allegations from the MLB as Judge continues to homer his way through the season.

Poll : 0 votes