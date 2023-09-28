Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, blasts 37th home run of injury-riddled season, full season pace reveals extraordinary numbers

Aaron Judge built on his impressive numbers for the New York Yankees this season as he launched two more home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees slugger put his team on the board with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, before launching another one in the seventh inning to increase the lead.

This marked the 37th home run of the season for Judge, who missed a long period of the season due to injury.

The player has unarguably established himself as one of the best hitters of the game in recent years. Throughout his time with the Yankees, he has improved on his craft and consistency, while also becoming the leader of the team.

He achieved a historic season in 2022, breaking the regular season home run record as he went on to have one of the best offensive seasons in the MLB.

While his numbers this season dwindled due to an extended period in the IL because of a broken toe, he is back at it now and continues to add to his already impressive numbers this season.

Judge helped his team win the series against the Blue Jays with a terrific performance on Wednesday, taking his home run tally to 37 for the season, while helping his team win the first two games of the series.

Aaron Judge records 7th multi-homer game of the season for the Yankees

The New York Yankees captain took his numbers for the MLB season to new heights after becoming the only player in the AL to record seven multi-homer games.

The veteran slugger launched two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to lead the league in yet another record. The first was off Jose Berrios in the fourth, which gave the Yankees a two-run lead follwed by his second off Trevor Richards in the seventh to make the score 6-0.

The Blue Jays had no answer to the Yankees as Gerrit Cole and the New York defence shut out Toronto's offence.