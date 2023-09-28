It appears that New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole may finally receive the first Cy Young Award of his successful MLB career. The star pitcher has simply been one of the best in the game this season, something that has not gone unnoticed by New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

When asked about the New York Yankees ace and his impressive season, Aaron Judge had nothing but praise for the 33-year-old pitcher. As per MLB Insider Brian Hoch, Judge said of his teammate:

"He's the best pitcher in the game. This is Gerrit Cole's era."

While this statement will undoubtedly be disputed by fans, there is no denying the incredible season that Cole was able to produce. What makes Cole's potential Cy Young Award-winning season more impressive is the fact that he was able to perform so well amid a tumultuous year for the New York Yankees.

"Gerrit Cole ends his season in style with his second shutout of the year! A dominant showing for the AL Cy Young contender." - @MLB

Over 209.0 innings this season for the New York Yankees, Cole produced a solid 15-4 record with a 2.63 ERA, 222 strikeouts and a dazzling 0.981 WHIP. It appears that the veteran may finally be able to add the Cy Young Award to his impressive career resume.

If Gerrit Cole were able to secure the Cy Young Award it would be a lone bright spot in a dismal season for the New York Yankees

It's been a season to forget for the ever-popular, ever-polarizing New York Yankees, who have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Currently, the Bronx Bombers own an 81-77 record, which should keep them from finishing the season below .500.

The Yankees have gone through a difficult season, which could be defined by injuries, frustration and a failure to live up to their potential. The team entered the 2023 campaign with World Series aspirations, but now they will need to look ahead to 2024.

"'This was a nice game.' Gerrit Cole chats with @M_Marakovits to reflect on his 2nd shutout of the year, his Cy Young prospects and having his family in attendance" - @YESNetwork

It's difficult to imagine that any New York Yankees fans will look back on the 2023 season with fond memories, however, if Gerrit Cole can secure the American League Cy Young Award, it might ease the pain; if only a little bit.

