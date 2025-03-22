Yankees catcher Austin Wells drops 1-word reaction to Jose Trevino's $14.925 million Reds extension

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells reacted after former teammate Jose Trevino agreed to a two-year extension with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Earlier in December, the Yankees traded Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson.

The Reds liked what they saw in Trevino during spring and decided to reward him with a new two-year extension. He's under arbitration control for the 2025 season and with the new deal, his contract is equivalent to a three-year contract worth $14.925 million. This will keep him in Cincinnati until 2027.

Upon learning the deal, his former teammate Wells posted a one-word reaction for his fellow catcher friend on social media:

"Bangggg."

Wells' Instagram story

Avoiding arbitration, Trevino and Reds agreed on a $3.425 million salary on Jan. 9. With the new extension in place, Trevino will earn $5.25 million in both 2026 and '27. The Reds have given him a club option for the 2028 season.

“That’s just a testament to all of the hard work he puts in, and we really think he can be an integral part of this team for the next several years," Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said.

Jose Trevino makes feelings known after signing a extension

After signing the new deal on Friday, Jose Trevino shared that he felt good this spring around his teammates, making it an easy decision for him to be in Cincinnati for the next few years.

“I think their talent, look around the room right now, we have some electric guys," Trevino said. "You have Elly [De La Cruz], [Matt] McLain, then you go to the pitching staff. The pitching staff is young, including the guys in the Minor Leagues. I think it’s something to be excited about the future."

With several stars coming together, the Reds appear to be a team that will be competitive over the next few years. This makes Trevino excited.

"I also feel like we have a great team now," Trevino added. "It’s time to win. When I first came here, all I heard in the city was, ‘Hey, when the Reds are going, this city is fun.’ We’re hoping to do that this year.”

Due to injuries, Jose Trevino could only play 74 games for the Yankees last season. He batted .215 with a .642 OPS and eight home runs.

